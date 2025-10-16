Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Likely for Opening Night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (ankle) is likely to be ready for the start of the regular season, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Butler didn't practice Thursday and is doubtful for Friday's preseason finale against the Clippers. However, the Warriors remain optimistic that the star forward will be able to play in Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Lakers.
