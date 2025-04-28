Butler (pelvis) is expected to play Monday in Game 4 against the Rockets, Shams Charania of ESPN.com reports.
Butler missed Game 3 after suffering a pelvic injury eight minutes in Game 2, but he's trending toward returning to the floor Monday. In Game 1, Butler played a pivotal role in helping the Warriors take a 1-0 series lead, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. If the veteran star is cleared to play, he will increase the team's chances of taking a commanding 3-1 series lead and moving one step closer to advancing to the second round.
