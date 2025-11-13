Butler recorded 28 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 125-120 victory over the Spurs.

Even though Stephen Curry stole the show with a 46-point outburst in this tight win over the Spurs, Butler certainly made his presence felt on both ends of the court for Golden State. This 28-point output was his best scoring mark since he dropped 31 on Opening Night against the Lakers, and he seems to be firmly entrenched as the Warriors' second-best offensive option behind Curry, a trend that should be even more notable if Jonathan Kuminga (knee) is forced to miss time. Butler is averaging 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game since the beginning of November.