Butler ended Monday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes.

Butler fell short of the mark, unable to lift the Warriors to victory. Golden State has now lost three straight games and face the prospect of elimination in Game 5. Stephen Curry remains questionable due to a hamstring injury but should he be unable to play, Butler will need to do more on both ends of the floor in the hopes of extending the series.