Steve Kerr said that an MRI taken on Butler's ankle came back "clean" and they are "not concerned" about the severity of the injury, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

While Butler will likely sit out Friday's exhibition, it sounds like the ankle issue is relatively minor, so there's a chance he could be ready by Opening Night. Injuries are always a concern for Butler, but his early-round upside makes him a tough guy to pass up if he falls far enough into the middle rounds.