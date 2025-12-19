Butler logged 31 points (11-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 loss to Phoenix.

This was a nice bounce-back game from Butler, who was coming off a 3-for-11 shooting performance, and his only three-point make was a big one that tied the game up with 35 seconds left in regulation. Unfortunately, a ticky-tack foul committed by Moses Moody allowed the Suns to get to the charity stripe with 0.4 seconds left in regulation, and that was all she wrote for Golden State. The Warriors have now lost three straight and are 4-9 over their past 15 games.