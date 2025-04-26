Butler (pelvis) is out for Game 3 against the Rockets on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Butler was initially deemed as questionable for Game 3, but in the end, the star forward will be sidelined for this matchup. Jonathan Kuminga will start in his place and should be in line for an elevated role in terms of playing time.
More News
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Officially deemed questionable•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Status in question for Game 3•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Heads to locker room•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Strong line in Game 1 win•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Steps up in Play-In Game•