Butler tweaked his ankle during Thursday's practice and could sit out Sunday's preseason opener against the Lakers, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

It doesn't sound like a significant issue for Butler, but it is something for fantasy managers to monitor ahead of Sunday's contest. The star forward can be labeled day-to-day in the interim. If Butler is restricted in any way, the Warriors could opt to take a longer look at the likes of Gui Santos, Alex Toohey and Jackson Rowe.