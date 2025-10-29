Butler posted 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 98-79 win over the Clippers.

Butler led the Warriors in scoring and was one of four Golden State players to reach double figures. The star forward also turned in another efficient performance from the field. He has shot 55.4 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc through five regular-season games. Butler has posted at least 20 points in four of those five outings,