Butler amassed 14 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 139-119 loss to Portland.

After topping 20 points in each of his first two games this season, Butler has a much quieter performance Friday on the second night of a back-to-back. The 36-year-old forward is still averaging 22.0 points a game to begin his first full season in Golden State, and he's done an impressive job taking care of the ball, committing only two turnovers against 14 assists.