Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Pops for 19 in Wednesday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler accumulated 19 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-125 win over the Hornets.
The veteran forward has dropped at least 14 points in 10 straight games as he begins to find a rhythm in his first full season with the Warriors. Over that stretch, Butler's averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 boards, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals.
