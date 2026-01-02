Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Pops up on injury report
Butler is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder with an illness, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com.
Butler is a late addition to the injury report, presumably because he woke up Friday under the weather. The Warriors are likely to wait until pregame warmups to determine if the star forward will be available. If Butler is out, Moses Moody and Will Richard would likely see a rise in minutes.
