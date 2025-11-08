Butler logged 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 129-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Butler did his best to keep Golden State's offense going, but Stephen Curry's (illness) absence proved to be insurmountable in the blowout loss. Butler's return wasn't enough to turn the tide for the Warriors, who slid to 5-5 after an encouraging start to the season. Butler showed no ill effects from the back ailment that sidelined him against the Kings, so he should be good to go against the Pacers this weekend.