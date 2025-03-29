Butler logged 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 111-95 victory over the Pelicans.

Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors on offense in his return from a pelvis injury, but Butler was able to make his presence felt across the board while notching his third double-double of the month. Butler might not be the most efficient scorer, as he's shooting only 44 percent from the floor and 26.3 percent from deep. Still, he's doing enough to remain a valuable fantasy alternative due to his all-around contributions. The veteran forward, acquired from the Heat before the trade deadline, is averaging 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 13 appearances during March.