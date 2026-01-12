Butler finished with 30 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 124-111 loss to Atlanta.

Butler and Stephen Curry carried the offensive load for Golden State on Sunday, each reaching the 30-point mark and combining for more than half of the team's scoring in a double-digit loss. Butler, averaging 19.9 points through 35 games, has reached 30 points four times this season and continues to be an all-around contributor through the ebbs and flows of the Warriors' season.