Butler is probable for Monday's game against the Nets with lower back soreness.

Although Butler is a little banged up for the second leg of this back-to-back set, the Warriors don't exactly have the luxury of holding him out. Butler produced 19 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during Sunday's 141-127 overtime loss to the Raptors, so fatigue could be a factor.