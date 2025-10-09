Butler closed with 12 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 17 minutes in Wednesday's preseason win over Portland.

Butler was busy from the foul line during his limited action Wednesday. It's encouraging to see the star forward on the floor after he tweaked his ankle at practice earlier in training camp. Butler should be a well-rounded fantasy producer once again in 2025-26, though the concern lies mostly in his ability to stay healthy. He hasn't played more than 65 regular-season games since 2016-17.