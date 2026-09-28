Butler has been cleared to participate in light on-court activities, Evan Webeck of the California Post reports.

Butler tore the ACL in his right knee in January before undergoing surgery in early February. The star forward still does not have a clear timetable for a return to game action, though it's encouraging to see his progression thus far. The 37-year-old appeared in 38 games during the 2025-26 regular season, averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals across 31.1 minutes per contest.