Butler is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to a left gluteal contusion.

Butler took a tough spill during Saturday's win over the Pelicans, and while he said after the game that he was hopeful for Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder, it appears his backside is still giving him some trouble. He'll likely be a game-time call Tuesday night, but if he's not able to give it a go, Jonathan Kuminga could be asked to step into a big role as a starter.