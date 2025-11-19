Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Questionable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to a right low back strain.
Butler posted 33 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 13-15 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 121-113 loss to the Magic, but he's in danger of missing the second half of Golden State's back-to-back set. Stephen Curry (ankle) and Al Horford (rest) have already been ruled out, while Draymond Green (illness) and Buddy Hield (illness) join Butler as questionable.
