Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Questionable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (back) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
Butler exited Tuesday's win over the Suns and didn't return due to a back issue. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr let it be known that Butler is considered questionable for the second game of a back-to-back set Wednesday.
