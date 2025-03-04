Butler notched 19 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes in Monday's 119-101 win over Charlotte.

Butler returned Monday after missing Golden State's previous game due to back spasms, contributing offensively while finishing as one of five Warriors with a double-digit point total in a winning effort. Since joining Golden State in early February, Butler has reached double figures in scoring in seven of his nine appearances.