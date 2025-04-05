Butler (forearm) has been upgraded to available for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Similar to Stephen Curry (pelvis), Butler was also deemed a game-time call, but he'll suit up and should deliver his characteristic toughness and two-way play, traits that have had a huge impact for Golden State. Butler is averaging 17.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game over his last 10 appearances while carrying the Warriors to a 7-3 record in that span.