Butler racked up 18 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and three steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-106 win over the Pelicans.

It was Butler's second double-double of the year, and he also tallied multiple steals in his fifth consecutive game. It's encouraging that the star forward has appeared in 14 of Golden State's first 15 games, considering he hasn't played at least 65 contests in a regular season since 2018-19. For the season, Butler has averaged 19.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.8 minutes per tilt.