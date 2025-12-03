Butler is dealing with an apparent ankle injury and has yet to come out of the locker room for the second half of Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Butler sustained the apparent ankle injury in the second quarter but was able to return to the game shortly thereafter. However, Gary Payton started the second half in Butler's place, and the latter should be considered questionable to return. If the star forward is unable to check back in, Payton, Jonathan Kuminga and Seth Curry are candidates for increased minutes.