Head coach Steve Kerr says Butler (pelvis) has been working with the training staff and still has a questionable status for Monday's game, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Butler missed Game 3 while continuing to deal with his pelvic injury. However, he has a chance to get back on the floor for Game 4. If he can't play Monday, the Warriors will likely turn to Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup once again. Kuminga got the start for Game 3, but played only 17 minutes, finishing with seven points, two assists and one rebound.