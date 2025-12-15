Butler had 16 points (3-11 FG, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 136-131 loss to Portland.

Despite the poor shooting, Butler scored at least 15 points for a third straight game thanks to his volume at the charity stripe. The veteran forward is averaging 16.7 points, 7.7 boards, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals since returning from a two-game absence due to a sore knee despite shooting just 43.8 percent from the floor.