Butler notched 19 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 win over the Knicks.

Butler played in his 10th game for the Warriors since being acquired via trade just before the deadline in a deal with the Heat, and while he hasn't posted eye-popping numbers, he's a consistent secondary scoring weapon. That said, things have been trending in the wrong direction for the veteran forward. He reached the 20-point mark in his first three appearances with the club but hasn't hit that mark since. In fact, he's averaging just 13.0 points while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor, including a 7.7 percent from three-point range, since the All-Star break.