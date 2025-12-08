Butler posted 19 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 123-91 win over the Bulls.

With the Warriors up big for most of this game, Butler took on more of a facilitator role in the offense. He finished with a plus/minus rating of plus-29 and helped Golden State earn its second straight victory. The Warriors have now won 15 of their past 17 meetings with the Bulls.