Butler supplied 21 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 120-113 win over the Bucks.

The Warriors are suddenly trending up with a 4-2 stretch over their last six games. Butler hasn't shot the ball well in that span with a 43.8 percent mark from the field, but his counting stats have been solid with 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 33.1 minutes per contest.