The Warriors are confident that Butler (ankle) will be ready for the start of the regular season, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Butler rolled his ankle in Friday's practice and won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against Portland, but the injury is considered minor. The star forward should be ready to roll for the Oct. 21 regular-season opener against the Lakers, but it's unclear if he'll play in Friday's preseason finale against the Clippers.