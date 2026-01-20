Butler was diagnosed with a season-ending ACL tear after suffering a right knee injury in Monday's 135-112 win over the Heat, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Butler recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes before exiting with 7:41 remaining in the third quarter, when his knee appeared to twist while he landed on the court after attempting to break up an entry pass. The veteran forward is slated to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but assuming the torn ACL is confirmed, he'll miss the rest of the 2025-26 campaign, and quite likely, the start of the 2026-27 season as well. Butler's absence should free up extra minutes for most of the Warriors' complementary pieces, and Jonathan Kuminga could be a candidate to re-enter head coach Steve Kerr's rotation as Golden State seeks to replace Butler's scoring production. Butler is set to turn 37 in September and will be entering the final year of his contract with the Warriors next season.