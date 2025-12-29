Butler amassed 19 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during Sunday's 141-127 overtime loss to the Raptors.

The 36-year-old forward continues to be productive. Butler has scored at least 14 points in eight straight games since returning in early December from a minor knee issue, averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 boards, 4.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 threes over that stretch.