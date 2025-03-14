Butler had six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 victory over the Kings.

Butler delivered his lowest scoring outing in March, and he tied his second-lowest mark in points since being traded to the Warriors. However, the veteran forward led the club in assists, and he has recorded at least five assists in four of his last five outings. In that five-game span, Butler has averaged 18.2 points, 6.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 34.0 minutes per contest.