Butler contributed 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 114-83 win over the Pacers.

With Stephen Curry (illness) not yet ready to rejoin the lineup, Butler put the Warriors on his shoulders, leading the team in scoring, rebounding and assists on the night while making an impact defensively. The 36-year-old forward has scored at least 20 in seven of 10 games to begin the season, averaging 18.9 points, 5.5 boards, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 threes in 30.9 minutes a contest while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from long distance.