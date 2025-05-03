Butler accumulated 27 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 12-14 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one block over 42 minutes during Friday's 115-107 loss to the Rockets in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Butler has been an inconsistent scorer all series, tallying at least 25 points three times but failing to score double-digit points twice. In his five appearances this playoffs against Houston, the star forward is averaging 18.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.4 minutes on 45.0/23.1/84.6 shooting splits.