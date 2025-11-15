Butler notched 21 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 109-108 victory over the Spurs.

Although Stephen Curry's record-setting stat line was the highlight for the Warriors, Butler's contribution was essential in completing the two-game sweep of the Spurs. Butler averaged 24.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 steals over two games against San Antonio on the road. The hotly-contested two-game series served as a very early playoff preview, with the deadly combination of Curry and Butler ultimately prevailing.