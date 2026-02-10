Butler underwent successful surgery Monday to repair a torn right anterior cruciate ligament.

Butler suffered a season-ending ACL injury Jan. 19 against Miami, and he's since gone under the knife so that he can begin the recovery process. It's promising news that the procedure went as expected, though it's still too early to try to predict a timeline for Butler's return. The Warriors stated that an update on his progress will be disclosed early in the 2026-27 campaign.