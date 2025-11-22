Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Upgraded to available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (back) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Butler was one of three probable players who will end up playing Friday, with the others being Draymond Green (illness) and Buddy Hield (illness). Butler is averaging 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game this month.
