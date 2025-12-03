Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Will play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (glute) is good to go for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Butler was able to get through his pregame routine without issue, so he'll be out there, and he'll be operating as the main man on offense with Stephen Curry (quad) unavailable. Make sure you've got Butler active.
More News
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Drops team-high 21 in loss•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Upgraded to available•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Probable for Friday•