Butler (back) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Suns, Anthony Slater of The Athleticreports.

Butler's status has been uncertain due to a back issue, but he will be on the floor and will avoid missing a game for the first time this season. The star forward is currently averaging 21.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep.