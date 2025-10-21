default-cbs-image
Butler (ankle) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's season opener against the Lakers, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Butler has been dealing with an ankle injury, but that won't keep him off the floor for the regular-season opener. He'll be joined by Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green in the first unit.

