Butler (recently traded) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Butler was traded from the Heat to the Warriors ahead of the trade deadline but won't be able to make his Golden State debut Thursday, as the trade is still finalizing. Butler's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Chicago.
