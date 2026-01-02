default-cbs-image
Butler is out for Friday's game against the Thunder due to an illness, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Butler faces a quick turnaround if he wants to suit up for Saturday's game against the Jazz. With Stephen Curry (ankle) also out, plenty of usage is up for grabs Friday. Moses Moody and Will Richard appear to be strong streaming options.

