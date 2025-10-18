Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Clippers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Warriors were hopeful that Butler would be able to get out there for Friday's final preseason game, but ultimately, they'll err on the side of caution and hold him out. The good news is that he is expected to play in Golden State's regular-season opener against the Lakers on Tuesday.
More News
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Likely for Opening Night•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Hopeful for preseason finale•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: MRI comes back clean•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Should be ready for Opening Night•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Now ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Set to return Tuesday•