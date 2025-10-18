default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Butler (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Clippers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Warriors were hopeful that Butler would be able to get out there for Friday's final preseason game, but ultimately, they'll err on the side of caution and hold him out. The good news is that he is expected to play in Golden State's regular-season opener against the Lakers on Tuesday.

More News