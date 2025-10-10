default-cbs-image
Butler (personal) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

It will be an excused personal absence for Butler, who practiced Friday and is expected to do so again Saturday. The star forward will hope to rejoin the Warriors for Tuesday's exhibition contest in Portland. With Butler out of action, it's possible Jonathan Kuminga will draw the start at small forward Sunday.

