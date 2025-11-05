default-cbs-image
Butler (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Anthony Slater of The Athleticreports.

Butler exited Tuesday's matchup against the Suns due to a back issue and will now be sidelined. The team will likely pivot to Buddy Hield and Moses Moody to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.

