Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Anthony Slater of The Athleticreports.
Butler exited Tuesday's matchup against the Suns due to a back issue and will now be sidelined. The team will likely pivot to Buddy Hield and Moses Moody to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.
