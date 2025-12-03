Butler won't return to Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to left knee soreness.

Butler exited to the locker room in the second quarter and briefly returned to the hardwood before halftime. However, the star forward didn't start the second half and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game. He'll finish with six points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes. With Butler sidelined, Gary Payton, Jonathan Kuminga and Seth Curry are candidates for increased playing time the rest of the way.