Butler won't return to Tuesday's game against the Suns due to lower back soreness.

Butler shed his questionable tag due to lower back soreness and suited up Tuesday, though he was unable to return for the second half. He'll finish with two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes. Moses Moody and Buddy Hield are candidates for increased playing time with Butler sidelined, and his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Kings.