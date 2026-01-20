Butler (knee) won't return to Monday's game against the Heat, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Butler went down with a right knee injury in the third quarter and appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain. The star forward was helped to the locker room and didn't put much, if any, weight on his right leg. He'll finish with 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes. He should be considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Raptors until the Warriors offer an update on his status. If he's forced to miss additional time, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton would be candidates for increased minutes, especially if Gui Santos (ankle) remains out.